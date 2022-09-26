Get ready for a wet weekend.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to dump several inches of rainfall over this part of the state in the upcoming days.
“The rain is the thing we have the most concern about,” said Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Emergency Management.
A Tuesday, Sept. 26, midday storm map from the National Hurricane Center shows the hurricane possibly impacting local weather as a heavy storm in South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“We can get gusts of 30 mph or greater. In this county, we can have trees go down on a sunny afternoon with no wind, which means we can have roads blocked,” Player said.
Local emergency management officials have been tracking the storm since last week. The S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) has been holding daily updates on the storm’s projected path.
The latest path shows the eye of Ian tracking over Cherokee County about 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
“This is a big, slow-moving storm,” Player said. “We can expect a lot of heavy rain Friday, Saturday, Sunday and possibly into Monday.”
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 storm with winds between 111-129 mph Tuesday, Sept. 27, as it made landfall in Cuba.
The storm is expected to strike the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, though its track, timing and intensity could still change.
The National Weather Service is also predicting the powerful storm to generate 20- to 30-mph wind gusts over parts of South Carolina.
Locally, high school football games have been pushed up a day to Thursday, Sept. 29, because of the impending storm.
The University of South Carolina’s home football game with S.C. State has also been moved up from Saturday to Thursday night, due the approach of Hurricane Ian. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the switch Tuesday.
“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” Tanner said in a statement.
Player noted that Ian somewhat mimics Hurricane Florence in 2018, which produced record-breaking rainfall across the Carolinas.
At this point, Ian will probably be weakened to tropical-storm strength when it gets to the midlands.
“Ian appears to be slowing down some. We were expecting Wednesday night. Now it appears it’s going to be Friday and into Saturday,” Player said.
“Hurricane Florence did some of that and it took it like a week to finally get here. It was predicted to be here one weekend and it was actually the following Sunday when it moved through. It moved slow and dropped a lot of rain.”
But forecasters are predicting Ian to run into another weather front over South Carolina.
“The two of them are basically going to join up forces, which is what will increase the rainfall we expect,” Player said.
Some weather forecasts predict up to 6 inches of rain in over portions of the state over the upcoming weekend.
“It doesn’t have to shift much west to impact us,” Player said.
SCEMD is also urging state residents to closely monitor Hurricane Ian.
The agency notified key local and state officials, including the governor’s office, to be ready to respond if the need arises.
Gov. Henry McMaster could declare a state of emergency in the upcoming days as the storm creeps northward through Georgia and the Carolinas.
“Much of what South Carolina experiences will depend on where and when Hurricane Ian does makes landfall,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD director.
“While we are not expecting the full force of a hurricane-strength storm, everyone in South Carolina, from the Upstate to the Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry, should be prepared to take personal safety precautions if advised to do so by your local emergency managers.”
