A Father’s Way recently received a $5,000 grant by the Duke Energy Foundation for its pathways to employability and economic mobility program.
“AFW’s fatherhood program addresses the needs and the barriers of low-income fathers with the expected result of helping to stabilize them so they can contribute financially and emotionally to their children,” according to the grant application. “Obtaining suitable employment and gaining parenting skills helps these fathers to break the cycles of generational and emotional poverty, which can ultimately help improve entire communities, one family at a time.”