DUNKIN

The newest Dunkin’ store will open at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 763 Lancaster Bypass West. The brand’s new design is being touted as the “store of the future with modern updates.”

 courtesy of Dunkin’

People who live, work and travel through Lancaster can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 763 Lancaster Bypass West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.

The restaurant will open at 5 a.m. on opening day, awarding the first 50 guests in line in the lobby with free coffee for a year (coupon books with 56 coupons for free coffee) at the store.

Trending Videos