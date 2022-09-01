People who live, work and travel through Lancaster can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 763 Lancaster Bypass West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.
The restaurant will open at 5 a.m. on opening day, awarding the first 50 guests in line in the lobby with free coffee for a year (coupon books with 56 coupons for free coffee) at the store.
At 9 a.m., the store will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting and check presentation of $19,835 to Special Olympics of South Carolina, with local dignitaries, franchisee George Ross, crew and guests.
There will also be appearances by Dunkin’ mascots and swag giveaways.
Exciting elements of Dunkin’s new restaurant experience at the 763 Lancaster Bypass West location include:
- Modern design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- Premium pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages, such as coffees, iced teas, cold-brew coffee and nitro-infused cold-brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Dunkin’ on demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- Increased energy efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
“Dunkin’s next generation stores have been exceedingly well-received, and we are excited to offer this modernized concept and superb experience to the community,” Ross said. “The new innovative design and technology updates will streamline visits for fans new and old to keep Lancaster running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
The restaurant will be open daily — from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.