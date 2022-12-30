LANNWS-12-31-22 CAC DUO ARP CONCERT Catherine Lan and Claudio Jaffe

Catherine Lan will play piano and Claudio Jaffe the cello as Duo Arpeggione in a concert of Romantic music Jan. 8 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.

Duo Arpeggione is bringing a beautiful blend of piano and cello to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

The first concert of the year will highlight Romantic composers as it explores the richness of the combined sounds of these two instruments.

