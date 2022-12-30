Duo Arpeggione is bringing a beautiful blend of piano and cello to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The first concert of the year will highlight Romantic composers as it explores the richness of the combined sounds of these two instruments.
Drs. Catherine Lan and Claudio Jaffe formed Duo Arpeggione in 2017. Both musicians bring lifelong international performance experience. They have played in London, Tokyo and Buenos Aires. Both award-winning musicians have been featured as soloists with orchestras.
“This concert will explore the brilliance, power and versatility of the piano, with the lyrical singing voice of the cello,” Lan said.
Lan will play piano and Jaffe will play the cello. The Duo Arpeggione got its name from a sonata written by Franz Schubert for the arpeggione (a six-stringed instrument) and piano. The sonata is most often played on cello and piano and was the first piece Lan and Jaffe played together.
Sensibility, virtuosity and individuality are characteristic of the Romantic composers. Robert Schumann, Frederic Chopin and Edvard Greig were master composers and virtuoso pianists. Gaspar Cassado was a Spanish cellist who specialized in typical Spanish style.
Chopin is known for his piano pieces, but he also composed works for the cello. The Polish dance, or polonaise, is one of Chopin’s most popular genres. He wrote the polonaise for both piano and cello when he was only 19.
Schumann wrote some of the most beloved Romantic songs. Grieg wrote his cello sonata hoping to get back together with his estranged brother, who was a cellist.
“Catherine Lan and her husband Tao Lin have performed as Duo Beaux Arts several times at the CAC, and the audience is always enthralled by their virtuoso performance as pianists on one keyboard,” said CAC Concerts organizer John Craig. “This time, we will have the opportunity to see Catherine’s amazing piano skills paired with those of Claudio Jaffe on the cello.”
Lan and Jaffe both teach music. Jaffe teaches at Palm Beach Atlantic University and is the conductor of the Florida Youth Orchestra. He is principal cellist with the Delray String Quartet. He made his orchestral debut when he was just 11, performing a concerto written specifically for him. Jaffe earned four degrees from Yale University, including a musical arts doctorate.
Lan teaches at Broward College. She is a founding member of several duos, including Duo Beaux Arts and Duo Formosa. She earned her bachelor of music degree from Indiana University (Bloomington) and musical arts doctorate from the University of Miami.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
Craig encourages those interested in future concerts to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.