Duo Beaux Arts, internationally known and critically acclaimed pianists, will return to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
The duo is composed of highly talented and skilled pianists Dr. Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, a couple on and off the stage. The married pair founded Duo Beaux Arts in 2008 and have performed dynamic and lively concerts throughout the United States and internationally.
Their chemistry, rapport and sense of humor create a performance that will lift the spirits of those attending.
Lan said they are looking forward to returning to the CAC. She shared a little about what it is like to perform with her husband.
“As a married couple of two concert pianists, we enjoy the collaboration and the repertoires involved in piano duo and duet,” she said. “We are a natural musical fit. We get along with each other well and we enjoy sharing our music with everyone.”
Part of the uniqueness of the performance is “piano four hands,” a type of duet where both pianists play the same piano simultaneously. Their four hands gracefully move across the keys as if from the same heart.
The quick-witted Lan says it works for all those reasons, but also because “we fit on one bench.”
The program, "Kaleidoscopes of Expressions," will cover a wide range of musical periods and compositional styles from classical to romantic with a few Argentinian tangoes thrown in. Featured composers include Mozart, Schubert, Chopin, Liszt and Piazzolla.
Both former child prodigies are amazingly talented who have found a way to remain humble. Their performance is a gift from their hearts.
Lan said Kaleidoscopes is possibly the most diverse program they have ever presented.
“We enjoy sharing the many sides and expressions of piano solo and duet repertoire,” she said. “This program features two of the most popular works from two completely different genres.”
Those pieces are “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2" by Franz Liszt and one of the most important and well-known compositions from the Tango Nuevo style created by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.
CAC Concert organizer John Craig explained that this concert was originally to be a violin and piano performance, but had to be changed due to a family illness of the violinist.
“CAC patrons know that Catherine Lan and Tao Lin are an amazing combination at the piano,” Craig said. “And we are fortunate that the show will go on with the captivating performance they have planned.”
Lan and Lin have taught masterclasses and appeared as guest artists across Asia, North America and Europe, including at summer festivals, such as Bowdoin International Music Festival, Mainly Mozart Festival, Music Festival of the Hamptons, Swan City Piano Festival, Romanza Festivale in St. Augustine, Beethoven Festival in Miami, Music Mountain Chamber Music Festival, Rovinj Summer Festival and Karlovac Piano Festival.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the restored and expanded Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony, and breathtaking stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages patrons to buy their tickets early online. Advance tickets for $15 can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons should call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door are $20.
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and future performances, visit www.lcshp.org.