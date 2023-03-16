LANNWS-03-18-23 DUO BEAUX ARTS

Catherine Lan and Tao Lin will bring their unique piano playing style and a varied musical program to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center on March 26.

Duo Beaux Arts, internationally known and critically acclaimed pianists, will return to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26. 

The duo is composed of highly talented and skilled pianists Dr. Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, a couple on and off the stage. The married pair founded Duo Beaux Arts in 2008 and have performed dynamic and lively concerts throughout the United States and internationally.

