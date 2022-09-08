Internationally known pianists Duo Beaux Arts will return to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
The duo, Dr. Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, will perform music full of lyricism and stunning virtuosity from the German Romantic period (late 18th century through early 20th century).
The Romantic era emphasized individual expression, emotion and musical skill, as well as freedom from constraining forms.
Lan said they are looking forward to their return to the Cultural Arts Center, which she called “one of the most charming and acoustically excellent venues.”
She said the program “features some of the greatest and best-known works for piano duet and solo, including Schubert’s immortal ‘Fantasy in F Minor,’ written during the last year of his short life; Mendelssohn’s ‘Andante and Allegro Brillant’ and Beethoven’s ‘Caprice,’ filled with his distinct humor and sarcasm.”
The duo’s mastery of their instrument will shine on Mendelssohn’s technically challenging “Allegro Brillant.” The couple will also perform Schumann’s “Widmung,” a work the composer created as a wedding gift to his wife.
Duo Beaux Arts performs as soloists, piano duet (one piano, four hands), as well as a piano duo (two pianos, four hands). The duo performs as concerto soloists, chamber musicians and soloists globally to both critical and audience acclaim. Recent tours have included Asia, Europe and across North America.
Organizer John Craig said Duo Beaux Arts will satisfy all one’s senses.
“For classical music lovers, few things are more enjoyable than hearing and watching four extraordinarily accomplished hands at one piano,” Craig said. “The husband-and-wife pianist team are prime examples of this phenomenon. They have performed at the CAC several times and they never cease to be amazing.”
Lan and Lin have been performing together since 2008 to both popular and critical acclaim. They are known for their sensational performances and are in high demand in the United States and internationally. Audiences will be enchanted by the couple’s energy, enthusiasm and chemistry.
The ensemble was formed in 2008, a deal sealed by their wedding vows that same year.
They have taught masterclasses and appeared as guest artists across Asia, North America and Europe, including summer festivals such as the Bowdoin International Music Festival, Mainly Mozart Festival, Music Festival of the Hamptons, Swan City Piano Festival, Romanza Festivale in St. Augustine, Beethoven Festival in Miami, Music Mountain Chamber Music Festival, Rovinj Summer Festival and Karlovac Piano Festival.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony, and breathtaking stained glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the website, www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.