CONCERT PREVIEW

Duo Beaux Arts — the husband-and-wife team of Dr. Catherine Lan and Tao Lin — will put their hands together to play classical piano works from the German Romantic period on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.

 supplied

Internationally known pianists Duo Beaux Arts will return to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The duo, Dr. Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, will perform music full of lyricism and stunning virtuosity from the German Romantic period (late 18th century through early 20th century).

