Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Calin Lupanu is returning to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, with a concert centered around Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata.”
Lupanu will be accompanied by pianist Phillip Bush, who is considered one of the most experienced chamber music pianists of his generation.
Lupanu, a virtuoso violinist, performs at the Cultural Arts Center at least three times a year and always introduces the audience to classical pieces that go beyond the usual concert repertoire.
Concert organizer John Craig sees this performance as one well worth attending and one with a literary connection as well.
The concert will center around Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata,” which Beethoven dedicated to the famous violinist, Rodolphe Kreutzer.
Lupanu said he has chosen several works related to Leo Tolstoy’s novella by the same name, which was inspired by the Beethoven Sonata No. 9 Op. 47. The 1803 sonata for piano and violin is noteworthy for its technical difficulty, emotional range and length of 40 minutes, which is twice as long as most sonatas.
“I will be joined by Phillip Bush in presenting to the audience Beethoven’s masterwork,” Lupanu said.
Craig said the audience always learns a lot from Lupin’s programs.
“For this concert, we have two truly outstanding musicians — violinist Calin Lupanu and pianist Phillip Bush,” Craig said. “Phillip Bush is one of the great pianists of our times and, as the critics say, he is ‘a pianist of poetry, elegance and power.’ ”
Tolstoy’s novella, published in 1889, hit on many hot-button issues of the late 19th century and can be summed up with three words — love, murder and violin.
The second half of the program will be a performance of another masterpiece, Brahms’ 3rd Sonata for violin and piano in D minor.
Lupanu has been the concertmaster for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 2003. He was born in communist Romania. While pursuing his undergraduate studies at the Music Academy in Bucharest in 1989, the bloody Romanian Revolution was underway. The oppressive regime restricted freedom of speech and travel. Lupanu found solace and escape in music — his one freedom of expression. He is passionate to do his part to preserve and share music.
For more information on Lupanu, visit his Facebook page and full bio on the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s website, www.charlottesymphony.org. For more information on Bush, visit his Facebook page.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in the county.
Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early — $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.