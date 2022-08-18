Is it a plane? Is it a drone? What is happening here?
Wow — everyone is so excited! It’s Sickle Cell Awareness Day and the Disability Parade and Sickle Cell Festival, all happening Sept. 24 in Lancaster County. Yes — a day filled with compassion and support for those we need and who need us.
So come on out for the whole thing. It will be exciting, and full of information for you and for others. This community is on fire with sparks of knowledge and understanding in helping our neighbors. You never know when it will be your turn.
The day will begin with a Disabilities Awareness Parade. This is a time to lift up caretakers, families and individuals who provide help in many different ways.
We welcome walkers, vehicles, golf carts, school bands, steppers, youth clubs, scouts, dance studios, etc. We are also calling on first responders and motorcyclists to lead the parade.
We are asking the community to come out and support the parade by being supportive bystanders, cheering with love and support for all. The parade theme is “Be the Spark” in your community, promoting disability awareness.
The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at The Hot Box at 105 Elm St. Line-up begins at 8 a.m. The parade will end at the Lancaster County fairgrounds, 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, with the rest of the special sparks of enjoyment there at the Sickle Cell Festival.
The festival, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free to all, so be there or be square. There will be a balloon release ceremony to remember lives lost due to a disability, great food, family fun, entertainment, activities and free handouts. The parade fee is just $10. For details on how to register and pay by Sept. 9, call Harlean Carter at 803-577-0998.
Some of the highlights, or sparks, of the day will be announcing the essay contest winners, with prizes of $400 for first place, $225 for second place and $125 for third; best-decorated vehicle winner; and the crowning of the Ambassador of the Year.
As this is also Sickle Cell Awareness Day, get ready for more sparks of knowledge regarding the symptoms, getting tested and becoming a spark.
The day will end with performances by the local band, Phazar, Jesse James Brown and the Infinite Divas from Hopkins giving us hit songs that will get you on memory lane for sure. Yes, go ahead and get your dance on.
Please email Doris Ealey, event coordinator at dealey.jrc@gmaill.com, by Sept. 9 if you wish to be a vendor ($10 fee) or set up a table for the event.
Doris Ealey is the community health worker at the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation Lancaster Satellite Office.
