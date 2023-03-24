The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation Lancaster Satellite Office is excited to announce its plans to organize a support group for the sickle cell community – those with sickle cell disease (SCD) or sickle cell trait (SCT).
It is imperative for those with sickle cell trait to become educated, have a support system in place, and to be proactive in family planning to have healthy families.
• Adults with newborns or teens with SCD or SCT
• Caretakers of Sickle Cell Warriors
Benefits of joining support group
• Voice your concerns and needs
• Be in the know about available programs
Although African Americans are mostly affected by sickle cell, with one in 10-13 having a SCT, all races are affected by sickle cell.
Our mission is to be the voice and face of sickle cell, to break the sickle cell cycle through providing education, awareness, screening and support in the community.
The foundation serves Lancaster, Chester, Kershaw and York counties, but those in other areas are welcome to attend. Please feel free to share this information.
Our first meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. Please RVSP by April 22 to assist with preparation of lunch. Please call 803-416-2640 if you have any questions.
Community health worker, James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation Lancaster Satellite Office