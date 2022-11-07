In 2018, the local elections office was swamped in a sea of mail, with more than 1,500 absentee paper ballots to count on election night.
“Our poll workers were still opening envelopes late on election night,” said Mary Ann Hudson, the county’s elections director.
This year, the number has been cut by more than half, thanks to changes in the state election laws.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Lancaster County Elections director Mary Ann Hudson said 657 paper ballots had arrived in the mail.
For the first time ever, poll workers opened the outer envelopes for those mail-in ballots Monday. They no longer have to wait until the polls close.
To speed up the tabulation process once the polls close on election days, the state’s 46 county elections offices can now unseal the outer envelope of paper ballots received by mail beginning the Sunday before an election day.
“It’s a huge deal because it cuts down on the work that has to be done to count them,” Hudson said. “People want to know the results of early and absentee voting as soon as possible.”
Poll workers began opening the inner envelopes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“We can now take a ballot out of the secrecy envelope and can scan them just as an in-person voter puts their ballot in the scanner when you early vote,” Hudson said. “But there are no results or tallying until 7 o’clock.”
Early voting
While the number of mail-in absent paper ballots is down dramatically, the number of voters casting early in-person ballots has almost tripled.
Hudson noted that in the 2018 mid-term election 4,452 in-person absentee ballots were cast in Lancaster County.
This year, 13,961 in-person ballots were cast from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.
That is about 20% of the county’s 69,981 registered voters and is higher than the state average.
“We’re still more than double what we had in 2018,” Hudson said.
The state election commission reported Monday that 560,622 people or about 16.5% of all registered voters voted early.
The county results of the 2022 mid-term elections were not available by press time Tuesday.
However, The Lancaster News will post them online at www.thelancasternews.com as soon as they are available. We will also have a follow-up of the results in the Nov. 12 edition of the paper.