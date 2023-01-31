HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. Earvin Carl Player, 92, of Heath Springs passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Greelyville, a son of the late Jessie Leighton Player and Annie Watts Player. Mr. Player was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean War. He was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church and was a Gideon. Mr. Player was owner/operator of Carl Player Construction Co. He was a Mason and member of Jackson Lodge 53, and a Shriner and member of Hejaz Shrine Temple.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Player will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Faith Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gerald Eaves officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Player is survived by his wife, Bernice Hoke Player of Heath Springs; three sons, Darren Player of Heath Springs, Blair Player and his wife, Elizabeth, of Memphis, Tenn., and Brent Player and Whitney McIntosh of Heath Springs; a daughter, Miranda Mathis and her husband, Todd, of Heath Springs; a sister-in-law, Caroline Player of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher, Richard, Michael, Gunner, Timothy, Parker, Margaret, Mariah, Carter and Sayler; and four great-grandchildren, Emily, Wesley, Archer and Elaine.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Player; and 13 siblings.
The family will speak to friends as they exit the church going to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons of Lancaster, P.O. Box 1302, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Player.