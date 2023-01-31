HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. Earvin Carl Player, 92, of Heath Springs passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home.

He was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Greelyville, a son of the late Jessie Leighton Player and Annie Watts Player. Mr. Player was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean War. He was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church and was a Gideon. Mr. Player was owner/operator of Carl Player Construction Co. He was a Mason and member of Jackson Lodge 53, and a Shriner and member of Hejaz Shrine Temple.

