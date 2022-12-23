KERSHAW COUNTY — A man has been arrested in the death of a Kershaw man who has been missing since October.
KERSHAW COUNTY — A man has been arrested in the death of a Kershaw man who has been missing since October.
Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20, of Old Georgetown Road, Kershaw, was arrested this week in the death of James Aron Dobbs, 18.
Edgerton is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
A multi-agency investigation that began with an October missing persons report in Lancaster led to the arrest.
"We have been working the missing person case since Dobbs’ disappearance," Doug Barfield with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Friday. "We have been getting bits and pieces of information about what happened and got pretty specific information yesterday that led us to get the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office involved and ultimately the Lee County Sheriff’s Office."
On Thursday, Dec. 22, Lancaster County investigators developed credible leads that the missing person was killed near the 3500 block of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County.
Lancaster County deputies then began working with Kershaw County deputies to find the suspect.
The investigation led to Edgerton, who was interviewed by Kershaw County investigators. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said during that interview, they learned that Edgerton shot the victim and days later took his body to Lee County.
Investigators say Edgerton and the victim were acquaintances, but the motive for the killing is unclear. This was not a random homicide, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office’s release.
Edgerton took KCSO investigators to the burial site behind a church on St. James Road in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in finding and recovering the victim’s remains early in the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.
The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to process the burial scene in Lee County.
Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as Dobbs and has ordered an autopsy.
“This case would have never been solved without our great working relationships with Sheriff Barry Faile and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Danny Simon and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and our S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED),” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.
“We will never let county lines prevent us from serving justice to those who harm others.”