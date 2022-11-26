Parent workshops: Parents of young children (ages 2-6) are invited to a free parent workshop aimed to help prepare children for success in school. The school district will offer workshops as follows:
• Dec. 12 — Kershaw Elementary, 8 a.m.; Buford Elementary, 11 a.m.; Brooklyn Springs, McDonald Green elementaries, 5:30 or 6:15 p.m.(Spanish)
• Dec. 13 — Erwin, Clinton, North elementaries, 8 or 9 a.m.; Harrisburg, Indian Land, Van Wyck elementaries, 11 or 11:45 a.m.; Southside Early Childhood Center, 2 p.m.; Heath Springs, 5:30 or 6:15 p.m.
For more information, call LCSD Elementary Instruction at 803-416-8833.
LCSD Hall of Fame: Lancaster County School District is accepting nominations for the Education Hall of Fame. The criteria for selection includes:
• Nominees may be a former teacher, administrator, board member or community member (civic leader, politician or friend of education).
• A deceased person can be nominated/selected.
• No more than two inductees are allowed each year.
• Inductees from the teacher, administrator or board member categories must have completed their educational careers in Lancaster County and cannot be inducted into the Hall of Fame until the year after their service ended.
• Nominees not selected will be left in the nominee pool for two years.
• Nominations are accepted from students, educators and the community at- large.
Hall of Fame nominations may be submitted online at www.lancastercsd.com using the Hall of Fame Nomination Form; or forms may be printed out (hard copies may be picked up at the district office) and mailed to: Hall of Fame, Lancaster County School District, 300 S. Catawba St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Deadline for nominations is Feb. 3. The selection committee meets before April 14 to select inductees.
District offers disability screening: The Lancaster County School District’s Child Find program seeks out those with disabilities, ages 3-21, who need special help to be able to receive a free, appropriate public education. If there appears to be a delay in any area of your child’s development — even if he or she is not yet school age — contact the district’s Student Services Department at 803-285-8439 to arrange screening and evaluation. Preschool programming for children with special needs provides early intervention services and might prevent some developmental disabilities from becoming more severe.
To add education notes to this listing, email your submission to news@thelancasternews.com or mail it to The Lancaster News, P.O. Box 640, Lancaster, SC 29721.