Parent workshops: Parents of young children (ages 2-6) are invited to a free parent workshop aimed to help prepare children for success in school. The school district will offer workshops as follows:

• Dec. 12 — Kershaw Elementary, 8 a.m.; Buford Elementary, 11 a.m.; Brooklyn Springs, McDonald Green elementaries, 5:30 or 6:15 p.m.(Spanish)

To add education notes to this listing, email your submission to news@thelancasternews.com or mail it to The Lancaster News, P.O. Box 640, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Trending Videos