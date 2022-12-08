Education Notes
Emmanuel grad: Brianna Marie Bishop of Indian Land graduated summa cum laude with honors Nov. 19 with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga.
Citadel dean’s list: Logan Thompson of Indian Land earned dean’s list (3.2 GPA or higher) recognition for the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston.
Band concert: Andrew Jackson Middle and High school bands will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Andrew Jackson Visual and Performing Arts Center, 6925 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw.
Bandcake Breakfast: The Indian Land High School Warrior Band will hold its second annual pancake breakfast 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Indian Land Middle School, 8063 River Road, Indian Land. Tickets are $12 for adults (13 and up), $6 for kids (12 and under) or $30 for a family of four.
Personalized elves: The Andrew Jackson High School visual and performing arts program is selling personalized elf dolls for $5 each. Elves are available in male or female outfits, with a light or dark complexion. Elves will be available for pick up at AJHS on Dec. 9 and 16. To order, email Lizzi.elliott@lcsd.k12.sc.us.
Parent workshops: Parents of young children (ages 2-6) are invited to a free parent workshop aimed to help prepare children for success in school. The school district will offer workshops as follows:
• Dec. 12 — Kershaw Elementary, 8 a.m.; Buford Elementary, 11 a.m.; Brooklyn Springs, McDonald Green elementaries, 5:30 or 6:15 p.m.(Spanish)
• Dec. 13 — Erwin, Clinton, North elementaries, 8 or 9 a.m.; Harrisburg, Indian Land, Van Wyck elementaries, 11 or 11:45 a.m.; Southside Early Childhood Center, 2 p.m.; Heath Springs, 5:30 or 6:15 p.m.
For more information, call LCSD Elementary Instruction at 803-416-8833.
BHS chorus concert: Buford High School will present its chorus concert, “Tis the Season,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the BHS multipurpose building, 4290 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Chorus & Drama Showcase: 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Andrew Jackson Visual and Performing Arts Center, 6925 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw. Admission is $5.
P-EBT update: Pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards will be delayed for students who submitted free or reduced-price meal application last summer. Newly eligible students will be mailed cards starting Dec. 15. One-time 2021-22 recipients will not receive another round of funds. For details, contact DSS at 1-800-554-5268 or email pebtbenefits@dss.sc.gov.
Breakfast with Santa: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Andrew Jackson High School cafeteria, 6925 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw. Tickets are $15 each. Event includes pancake breakfast, crafts, pictures with Santa, reindeer games and more. Reserve tickets by Dec. 12; they will not be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the AJHS cheerleaders. For details, email Lee Harris at leeharris@lcsd.k12.sc.us.
Gingerbread decorating: The Indian Land High School sophomore class invites everyone to come drink hot chocolate and decorate gingerbread houses in the ILHS commons 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17. Enter the team competition noon-1 p.m. to win a prize. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. Tickets are $5 each. Visit craft tables for $1 more. Buy tickets during lunch at school or through Go Fan. To enter the team competition, email jordanmercer@lcsd.k12.sc.us.
Winter clothing drive: Donations of winter clothing items for students in need can be put in the Lancaster County School District box on every school bus or in the lobby of the district office through Dec. 21. Call 803-416-8917 for details.
Flu and COVID testing site: Testing available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at Lancaster High School multipurpose building, 825 Roddey Drive, Lancaster. Register at lsd.wcusa.com.
LCSD winter break: Lancaster County School District schools and offices will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 3 for winter break.Students will be dismissed early Dec. 21. Offices will be open Jan. 3 and teachers will work a half-day.
4K registration: Buford, Brooklyn Springs, Clinton, Erwin, Heath Springs, Kershaw, McDonald Green and North elementary schools and Southside Early Childhood Center have 4-year-old kindergarten programs. Bring your photo ID, child’s birth certificate, immunization record, two proofs of residency and proof of income eligibility to the school to register. For details, contact Traci Shigley at traci.shigley@lcsd.k12.sc.us or 803-416-8833.
LCSD Hall of Fame: Lancaster County School District is accepting nominations for the Education Hall of Fame. The criteria for selection includes:
• Nominees may be a former teacher, administrator, board member or community member (civic leader, politician or friend of education).
• A deceased person can be nominated/selected.
• No more than two inductees are allowed each year.
• Inductees from the teacher, administrator or board member categories must have completed their educational careers in Lancaster County and cannot be inducted into the Hall of Fame until the year after their service ended.
• Nominees not selected will be left in the nominee pool for two years.
• Nominations are accepted from students, educators and the community at- large.
Hall of Fame nominations may be submitted online at www.lancastercsd.com using the Hall of Fame Nomination Form; or forms may be printed out (hard copies may be picked up at the district office) and mailed to: Hall of Fame, Lancaster County School District, 300 S. Catawba St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Deadline for nominations is Feb. 3. The selection committee meets before April 14 to select inductees.
District offers disability screening: The Lancaster County School District’s Child Find program seeks out those with disabilities, ages 3-21, who need special help to be able to receive a free, appropriate public education. If there appears to be a delay in any area of your child’s development — even if he or she is not yet school age — contact the district’s Student Services Department at 803-285-8439 to arrange screening and evaluation. Preschool programming for children with special needs provides early intervention services and might prevent some developmental disabilities from becoming more severe.