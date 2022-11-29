Edwin Lee Skipper Jr., 89, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. at Lexington Community Hospice after a brief illness.
Mr. Skipper was born on Aug. 19, 1933, in Charlotte, N.C., the son of Edwin Lee Skipper Sr. and Thelma Salley Skipper of Lancaster.
He attended public schools in Fort Mill and Lancaster until 1946, when he enrolled in Culver Military Academy in Indiana. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea.
He took great pride in his naval service and enjoyed recounting his experiences at sea.
Following honorable discharge from the Navy, Mr. Skipper entered the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned a degree in textile management.
He held management positions with Springs Cotton Mills (now Springs Global), Dan River Mills and the Kendall Co. After leaving the textile industry, Mr. Skipper was a Realtor in Lancaster for a short time.
Mr. Skipper spent his retirement in Liberty Hill.
He was predeceased by his father and mother; a sister, Ann Skipper McAden of Columbia; and a son, Edwin Lee Skipper III of Lancaster.
Survivors include a nephew, Owen F. McAden of Bluffton; and two nieces, Lee M. Robinson of Comfort, Texas, and Salley M. McInerney of Camden.
Burial will be at a later date at Westside Cemetery in Lancaster.