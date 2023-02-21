Eldridge Robert Emory Jr. went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the age of 87.
He was born March 19, 1935, in Lancaster. He was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather and a caring community leader.
Eldridge graduated from Lancaster Senior High School in 1955 and was the captain of the Lancaster Hurricanes football team. He was the King to his Homecoming Queen, Perry Lee. His love of football would last his whole life, playing football at Wingate College, and watching his brothers and nephews play high school and college football throughout his life.
Eldridge loved BIG. He LOVED his God and his church, Immanuel Baptist, teaching a Sunday school class until he was near 80 years old, was a deacon and was on numerous committees. He LOVED his state, serving as a state representative in the S.C. House for nine years. He LOVED his county and served on Lancaster County Council for 19 years. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, member and president of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, a member of the Catawba Regional Development Corp., a member of S.C. Council of Governments and Junior Chamber International. Also, over the years he held various positions as a member of the Lions Club, the Rotary and the Masons. He was president of the Jaycees, Sertoma Club, Shriners and Lancaster County Red Cross. He was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, which is the state’s highest honor awarded by the governor and chose not to make it public.
He thought Lancaster was the best place to live, and never wanted to live anywhere else. Eldridge began his career working for Retail Credit Co., now known as Equifax, in 1958. In 1966, he became manager of the Lancaster Springmaid Credit Association, one of six credit unions serving Springs Cotton Mill employees. The six credit unions merged into one, which is now Founders Federal Credit Union. He worked for Founders for 34 years. The last two years of his tenure with Founders, he was vice president of special projects. Eldridge LOVED his job and enjoyed helping people through his work, and his coworkers became like family over the years.
Most of all, Eldridge LOVED his family. The family of his youth, often speaking of his early years on the family farm with his parents, brothers and sister. Then later working in the family store, Emory’s Grocery. He LOVED being Uncle Eldridge to many special nieces and nephews over the years, and he LOVED being a Dad. It was the joy of his life, raising Kathy, Rob and Christi. Then, he LOVED being a Paw-Paw to Zach and Max, building treehouses, giving rides on lawnmowers, and teaching yet another generation how to swim in their backyard pool.
Above all, though, Eldridge LOVED Perry Lee Faile Emory. They met in grade school and married soon after high school graduation. They were married for 65 wonderful years. His eyes lit up when around her, and he so enjoyed making and hearing her laugh.
He was predeceased by his parents, Eldridge Robert Emory Sr. and Eunice Hawkins Emory; his wife, Perry Lee Faile Emory; his daughter, Kathy LeAnn Emory; sister, Joanne Emory Edwards; brother, Edward Emory; and brother, Maurice Emory.
Eldridge is survived by his son, Rob Emory and his wife, Lisa Hammond Emory, of Lancaster; his daughter, Christi Emory Brewer and her husband, Michael Brewer, of Columbia; his grandchildren, Zach Emory of Little River; Max Emory and his wife, Sedona Smith Emory, of Waynesville, N.C.; his brother, Melvin Emory and his wife, Jeannie Emory, of Lancaster; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life funeral service for Eldridge will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson. Private burial will take place at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, General Fund, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.