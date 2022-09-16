A student at McDonald Green Elementary School brought a BB gun to school recently.
The incident happened Thursday, Sept. 15. A student reported to administration that another student had a gun at the school. The gun was plastic, but looked real enough to get reported, said Bryan Vaughn, district safety director.
Administration responded and investigated the report to find that the reported gun was a just BB gun and not a real firearm. The item was confiscated.
“We had two students that were involved in possessing it,” Vaughn said. “Nobody was threatened with it and it wasn’t discharged on campus. The students were very young in age.”
Law enforcement, along with school district safety officials, were involved throughout the investigation.
School administration parents about the issue that evening. Administration told parents in an email the event was handled from a disciplinary standpoint as well.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.