Buddy, the would-be elf, will take center stage this week when the USC Lancaster Players present “Elf, the Musical.”
The holiday show, with a visit from a special Christmas guest, is at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Dec. 4, in USCL’s Stevens Theatre, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
With Santa’s permission, Buddy, played by Tristan Robinson, embarks on a journey to New York City to find his father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loudly for all to hear.
Buddy is played by Tristan Robinson, last seen in the title role in the Players’ October play, “Dracula.”
The cast also includes Cailin Stevens as Jovie, Zachary Hathaway as Walter Hobbs, Jessie Craven as Emily Hobbs, Blaize Berry as Michael Hobbs, Abbey Hunter as Deb, Kane Koestner as the manager, Caedmon McGinn as Mr. Greenway, Michael Boone as Santa Claus, Lindsay Wilcox as Mrs. Claus, Charlie Guiver as Charlie and Kate Evans as Tiara.
Grace Catoe, Pat Kennedy, Yasmin Williams and Gabrielle Dillinger will play elves, fake Santas and ensemble roles.
The show is directed by Marybeth Lee Berry, with technical direction by Tyrie K. Rowell.
The show is based on the book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, which is based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.
Tickets are $12 for USCL students and children 12 and under, and $15 for adults, all available online at sc.edu/lancaster/players. Children can meet and greet with Santa for $5 more.