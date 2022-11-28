LANNWS-11-30-22 ELF PREVIEW logo

Buddy, the would-be elf, will take center stage this week when the USC Lancaster Players present “Elf, the Musical.”

The holiday show, with a visit from a special Christmas guest, is at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Dec. 4, in USCL’s Stevens Theatre, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.

Trending Videos