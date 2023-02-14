LANCASTER — Mrs. Elizabeth Aline Starnes Powell, 75, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
She was born April 19, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Leroy Starnes and Mildred Elizabeth Mackey Starnes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Elizabeth Aline Starnes Powell, 75, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
She was born April 19, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Leroy Starnes and Mildred Elizabeth Mackey Starnes.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her husband, Orren Milton Powell of Lancaster; sons, Christopher Milton Powell and Stephen Matthew Powell; brother, Lewis Starnes and his wife, Amy; brother, Brenda Grier and her husband, Sonny; three grandchildren, Lacey Lowery, Grace Powell and Roxanne Powell; and four great-grandchildren.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Powell.