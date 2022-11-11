CHESTER — Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Himmelman Boulware, 80, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at her home.
All services are private.
Mrs. Boulware was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Monroe, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Edward Leslie Himmelman and Chattie Elizabeth Helms Himmelman. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother, daughter and an amazing sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Blackmon Knight of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of over 39 years, James “Jim” Boulware; one son, Billy Blackmon; and one brother, Edward Leslie Himmelman II.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Agape Hospice Care, 404 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720; or Chester Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 58, Chester, SC 29706.
