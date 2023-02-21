Elsie Lee Watts died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Elsie Lee Watts died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
A daughter of the late George Funderburk and late Myrtha Stacks Funderburk, she was born May 4, 1936, in Pageland.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay. Burial was in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was Monday, Feb. 20, at the Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Eugene Watts and Robert Watts; daughters, Mildred Laws, Floretta Twitty, Robin Watts and Sabrina Truesdale; sister, Shirley F. Watts; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.