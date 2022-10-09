LANNWS-10-12-22 EMK CONCERT Erin Moon-Kelly

Erin Moon-Kelly performs at an earlier event at the Historic Springs House in Lancaster. She will play there again during Grooving Through the Gallery — A Musical Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16.

 Lancaster County Council of the Arts

Lancaster County Council of the Arts and EMK Music invites everyone join them for Grooving Through the Gallery — A Musical Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Historic Springs House.

Dedicated to the participants and sponsors of the LCCA’s annual Marian Hagins Memorial Art Competition, EMK Music, based in Indian Land, will team up with local classical musicians to play famous classics, cherished American folk tunes and the world premiere of Richard Moon’s “Down to the River.”

