Eldridge Emory Jr. was a tireless worker with a heart for his community, who left a big impact on Lancaster County.
Emory, 87, died Monday, Feb. 2,0 after a lifetime filled with service.
“He really loved his community,” said his son, Rob Emory. “He loved growing up in Lancaster and loved living in Lancaster. He didn’t want to be anywhere else. What you saw with my dad was how he was. What you saw was what you got.”
A former Lancaster County Council member for nearly 20 years and a former S.C. House Representative, Emory, affectionately known as “The Big E,” was able to cross the aisle, no matter what the issue was, for the betterment of Lancaster County.
A Democrat, Emory served in the House from 1998 through 2006. However, party labels didn’t matter to him.
“We were in different parties, but we never had a disagreement on anything,” said former State Sen. Greg Gregory. “On local matters, we always saw eye to eye. He strived for what was best for the people of Lancaster County.”
Gregory said that Emory had his pulse on the community.
“He was a real prince of a guy,” Gregory said. “There wasn’t anyone better in touch with his constituency than Eldridge.”
But it wasn’t just politics where Emory served. He worked at what is now Founders Federal Credit Union for 34 years, starting back when it was one of a half dozen credit unions serving Springs Mills employees. He became the manager of Lancaster Springmaid Credit Association in 1966. He worked his way up to vice president over his 34 years with the company.
Emory was born in Lancaster in March 1935. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1955, where he played football, and went on to play football at Wingate College.
Emory and former Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis lived down the street from each other when Willis was growing up. And while they didn’t work together at the county level, they did serve in Rotary and in other avenues together.
“The Rotary motto is 'Service Above Self,'” Willis said. “He lived that.”
After college, Emory could have gone anywhere, but Lancaster was home, so that is where he came back to.
“His father ran a grocery store on Charlotte Highway, getting to know so many people in the community,” Rob Emory said. “Lancaster was a lot smaller back then. He knew everybody and everybody knew him. He liked growing up (here) and the small-town feel of giving back to the community.”
Emory served as a member of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, was a former president of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served in various roles including teaching Sunday school until he was nearly 80.
Willis said he felt like his friend would best be remembered for his generosity.
“He will best be remembered for all the service he did for Lancaster County residents,” Willis said.
In 2006, his service to the county earned him the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest honor awarded by the governor, but few knew about the award as he chose to not make it the award public. Even Willis didn’t know.
“Eldridge was never one to brag,” Willis said. “He was low-key with his life of service. He did it all. You couldn’t find a nicer person.”