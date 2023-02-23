LANNWS-02-25-23 EMORY OBIT FEATURE 2

Former S.C. Reps. Eldridge Emory, right, and Jimmy Neal. The two served together in the state House of Representatives from 1999-2006, with Emory representing District 45 and Neal representing District 44.

 file photo

Eldridge Emory Jr. was a tireless worker with a heart for his community, who left a big impact on Lancaster County.

Emory, 87, died Monday, Feb. 2,0 after a lifetime filled with service.

Trending Videos