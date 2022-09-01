From car wrecks and heart attacks to COVID-19 calls, overdoses and just about every medical issue in between, emergency medical workers make a living saving lives.
“To be honest, it’s a calling and all about making a difference. It takes a special person,” said Sherri Brady, Lancaster County EMS training officer.
Lancaster County EMS, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, just moved into its new headquarters at 3758 Charlotte Highway this year. This much-needed facility houses all administrative staff, training department, logistics, a dedicated skills lab and training spaces for classes.
Lancaster County EMS, led by Director Clay Catoe, runs nine advanced life support units and two supervisor quick-response vehicles out of eight EMS stations around the county. The newest EMS Station 4/9, housed in the north end of the county, opened in 2020. Another EMS station was approved by voters in the third capital projects sales tax referendum last November.
The county’s EMS medics are also members of the multi-agency county Specialized Tactical Advanced Rescue team, (STAR). They are trained in high- and low-angle rescue, search and rescue, swift-water rescue and advanced medical care for large-scale emergencies. They are also part of the county’s SWAT team, providing appropriate emergency care in those situations when it is needed. EMS has also implemented the Community Outreach by Paramedic Education (COPE) program of opioid treatment services, along with the local sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.
In 2021, Lancaster County EMS responded to more than 19,500 calls, up from 18,825 the year before.
As the county grows, so does the need for skilled emergency personnel.
When fully staffed, Lancaster County EMS employs close to 100 emergency workers — paramedics, advanced EMTs (emergency medical technicians) and EMTs, all held to high education standards.
Lancaster County EMS strives to reduce the shortage of EMS personnel through its award-winning EMS Boot Camp — a 12-week paid program to certify qualified community members as EMTs. This year, Lancaster County EMS was able to hold its first EMT class at the Lancaster Career Center.
Lancaster County EMS serves the community at high school graduations, football games and other public events throughout the county. It also provides honor guards, and EMS members perform in the “Always Ready” Emergency Troupe variety show that raises money for veterans.
Lancaster County EMS has won various state and regional awards, such as S.C. EMS Large System of the Year, Director of the Year, State Paramedic of the Year and many more.
This month, The Lancaster News is celebrating those special people who rush to help us during emergencies. In this series, local EMS workers will share what it is they love about their jobs and why they feel called to the work.
“Lancaster County EMS is proud of those who serve our community and are excited to have the opportunity to spotlight our awesome employees,” said Monica Graham, Lancaster County EMS recruiting and retention manager.