Sitte, Bottoms to wed in October
Caitlin Sitte and Ellis Bottoms, both of Eastover, announce their engagement.
The wedding is planned for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2022, at the Thomas House and Garden in Ridgeway.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Eric and Jeri Sullivan of Lancaster and Stefan and Cindi Sitte of Gaston. The prospective groom is the son of Rod and Susan Bosscawen of Winnsboro.