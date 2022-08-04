Ray Gardner

Former Lancaster County Councilman, economic development director and local church music minister Ray Gardner died Sunday, July 31.

 file photo

Ray Gardner was a meticulous man of order who ranked his walk with Jesus as the most important part of his life, followed closely by his family.

Third on the list was the burning desire to make Lancaster County a better place for all its citizens.

