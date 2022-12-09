It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ernest Harold Stroud, 90, of the Midway community near Kershaw.
He was the firstborn of Hazel H. and Ida Bell (Neal) Stroud of the Midway/Buffalo/Mount Pisgah communities.
Immediately after graduating from Flat Creek High School in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and before the end of the year, he arrived in Suwon, Korea, assigned to the 51st Fighter Interceptor Wing of F-86 Saber Jets. After 16 years of active duty, he received a permanent physical disability honorable discharge (DAV).
He then attended the University of Denver and received a BSBA mang. science degree. Shortly thereafter, he found employment as a member of the federal Civil Service Department and was later assigned duties at the Pentagon. After an 18-year career as a Defense Department program manager, he retired in 1988 with a combined total of 34 years of active military and federal civil service duties. During those 34 years, he received numerous medals, awards, citations, etc.
After retirement, he returned to the Kershaw area and continued to be involved in any and everything related to the military. Per various newspaper articles many years ago, he had taken an active part in 328 military funerals and had folded and presented 312 flags to the family members! He served in several positions while an active member of Masonic Macedonia Lodge No. 239 in Jefferson.
He thoroughly enjoyed the annual fall bus trip with the Young at Heart group from Midway Church as they traveled to the Pigeon Forge area for a five-day get-away!
He is survived by a son in Enterprise, Ala., Dale Ernest Stroud, and his wife Bridget and their two children, Julia and Christopher; a sister, Phyllis S. Beachum of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother Bobby Stroud (Theo) of Kershaw; a stepdaughter, Michelle Martin of Kershaw and her family, Larry Martin and James (Summer) Martin; two nieces, Debra F. Reagan and Lisa Stroud; and three nephews, Brant, Derek and Kevin Faile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Monica; a sister, Virginia S. Faile; two brothers-in-law, Arnold Beachum and J.T. Faile; and a son-in-law, Bobbie Martin.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Nov. 27, at Midway Baptist Church. The Rev. Larry Plyler officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Bus Fund at Midway Baptist Church, 7760 Old Jefferson Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.