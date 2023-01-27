LANCASTER — Ernest Peter Parker, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
LANCASTER — Ernest Peter Parker, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
He was born May 15, 1941, in Lowell, Mass., a son of the late Chester Parker and Anastasia Macheras Parker.
Peter is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Stamatoyanakis Parker; sons, Timothy Parker (Miranda) and William Parker (Kara); daughters, Stephanie and Jessica Parker; and eight grandchildren.
Peter was predeceased in death by his parents; brothers, William and Chester Parker; and sister, Betty Jane Leja.
A celebration of life graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.