FORT MILL — The Lancaster Lady Bruins were hampered by errors as they dropped their second softball game of the season, falling to Catawba Ridge.
Lancaster High School lost in five innings, 13-3, to the Lady Copperheads during their Thursday, March 16, game. The Lady Bruins made 10 errors in the game.
Region 3-4A foe Catawba Ridge had 11 hits as it scored in all but one of its innings.
The Lancaster team fell to 5-2 on the year, while Catawba Ridge improved to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in region play.
“We are really young,” said Lancaster head coach Katy Ghent. “These younger kids have stepped up. They are buying in. Our goal is to make the playoffs and get better every day.”
The Lady Copperheads wasted no time producing on their home field Thursday evening against the Lady Bruins.
Sarah Rocheleau got things started, driving in Jaidyn Harris and Audrey Wilson in the bottom of the first with an RBI double. She scored later on an RBI single from Braylon Lawrence to put Catawba Ridge up early 3-0.
Things really took off for Catawba Ridge in the second inning, when it scored five runs on four hits. The big hit came with a two-run home run from Wilson, knocking in Harris, who doubled. Harris knocked in Sophia Barr, who singled to start the inning. Jenna Gardner hit a triple to score Kendra Murray, who reached on an error.
Lancaster did have a decent inning in the top of the second, scoring two runs on two hits off Lady Copperheads starter Chloe Burger. Ny’Onesti Witherspoon went 1-2 in the game with two RBIs as she drove in both runs in the second inning.
Camryn Cauthen also got a hit in the game, as did Sheridyn Mickles.
In the bottom of the third, Catawba Ridge scored three more runs on two hits with Harris getting her third hit of the game as she went 3-4 with an RBI. Two Lancaster errors aided the Copperheads with the runs.
The Copperheads were unable to put things away in the fourth inning, but did so in the fifth inning with two runs on two hits. Mia Kovacs singled to open the inning and another Bruins error allowed Wilson to get on base as she was driven in by an RBI double from Rocheleau, who went 2-4 in the game with three RBIs and two doubles.
Lancaster plays at home Monday, March 20, against Legion Collegiate Academy.