Ny'Onesti Witherspoon

Lancaster High School's Ny'Onesti Witherspoon gets a hit to drive in two runs against Catawba Ridge on Thursday, March 16.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Lancaster Lady Bruins were hampered by errors as they dropped their second softball game of the season, falling to Catawba Ridge.

Lancaster High School lost in five innings, 13-3, to the Lady Copperheads during their Thursday, March 16, game. The Lady Bruins made 10 errors in the game.

