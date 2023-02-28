LANCASTER — Mrs. Esther Bailey Knight died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Born Nov. 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Bailey and Connie Baker Bailey. She was the wife of the late James Robert Knight Sr.
Mrs. Knight is survived by two sons, Bob Knight (Jennifer) and Dan Knight (Renee); a daughter, Grace Hilton (Dennis); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas Bailey (Carol).
Celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Rich Hill Baptist Church. Burial in church cemetery. Visitation in church fellowship hall following burial.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the Knight family.