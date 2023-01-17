Eugene Mickle, 80, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2023.
His funeral service was Friday, Jan. 13, at Red Hill Baptist Church, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Thursday, Jan. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home.
A son of the late Ruben Blakeney and late Lula Foster, he was born May 24, 1942, in Lancaster.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Curry Mickle of Lancaster; daughter, Stephanie D. Wright of Lancaster; sons, Ledell A. Wilson and Robert Wilson, both of Lancaster; brother, Rickey Mickey of Lancaster; sisters, Betty Mickle of Greensboro, N.C., Linda Cunningham of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.