LANCASTER — Eula Mae Moseley Steele Mangum, 98, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
A graveside service was conducted Monday, Feb. 13, in Lancaster Memorial Park by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1924, to James Moseley and Mary Jane Catoe Moseley.
She is survived by sons, Roger, Robbie and Bruce Steele; stepson, Lawson Mangum Jr.; stepdaughter, Marie Gardner; 12 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grands.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Steele; second husband, Lawson Mangum Sr.; sons, Wayne, Danny, Bobby and Ricky Steele; stepson, Rick Mangum; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 11 brothers and sisters.