Naturalist Rudy Mancke, winner of the 2022 Lindsay Pettus Award for conservation, leads a nature hike before the Katawba Valley Land Trust’s annual meeting Oct. 9 at the Historic Craig Farm

 courtesy of Michelle Evans/KVLT

We hope this letter finds you well and ready for the holiday season!

It has been a fun and exciting year celebrating 30 years of Katawba Valley Land Trust! Our newsletters have focused on the various projects and land protections KVLT has done during these 30 years from protecting Revolutionary War battle field sites to securing the majority of land for the Lindsay Pettus Greenway in addition to holding conservation easements on property in the surrounding areas.

