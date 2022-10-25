LANCASTER — Mrs. Evelyn Faye Laney Estridge, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

She was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Monroe, N.C., the daughter of the late Boyd Laney and Dora Price Laney. She was the wife of the late Jack D. Estridge. Mrs. Estridge enjoyed watching her soap operas, sewing, cooking, gardening and watching her hummingbirds. She could fix anything or help anyone with anything they needed. Family was her life and was very important to her. She loved every minute spent with family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Estridge was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Trending Videos