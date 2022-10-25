LANCASTER — Mrs. Evelyn Faye Laney Estridge, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
She was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Monroe, N.C., the daughter of the late Boyd Laney and Dora Price Laney. She was the wife of the late Jack D. Estridge. Mrs. Estridge enjoyed watching her soap operas, sewing, cooking, gardening and watching her hummingbirds. She could fix anything or help anyone with anything they needed. Family was her life and was very important to her. She loved every minute spent with family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Estridge was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Estridge is survived by her two daughters, Susan O’Neal (Tony) and Lisa Lucas; four grandchildren, Lanie O’Neal (Ryan Hinson), Noah Lucas, Sydney Lucas (Andy Bowers) and Lacie O’Neal; four brothers, Brady Laney (Phyllis), Jerry Laney (Pat), Ronnie Laney (Linda) and Donie Laney; her sister, Dean Wortman (Gene); a sister-in-law, McKaeeby Laney; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Estridge was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Estridge; her parents; a brother, Doug Laney; and a sister-in-law, Linda Laney.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Estridge was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Scott Efird and Larry King. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Burgess Funeral Home.
For those who wish, memorials may be sent to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5908 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Evelyn Estridge.