In serving the people of Lancaster County, it’s important to keep the public informed about the progress we’re making at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. As we enter 2023, I’d like to share some of our achievements.
Crime by the numbers
Despite the tremendous growth in population, in 2022 combined Part 1 crimes were at the lowest level of any year since at least 2015. Part 1 crimes include homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Since 2016, our agency has been among the top three in clearance rates for both violent crimes and property crimes of all law enforcement agencies in the state.
Improved quality and professionalism
In November 2022, we were reaccredited for the fifth time by the S.C. Law Enforcement Accreditation Council, and are working on our fourth time through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
We have many partnerships with state, federal and local agencies to combine forces and reduce crime. We currently have investigators as members or task force officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Child Fatality Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Secret Service and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime and Narcotics task forces.
We have an onsite mental health counselor for employees to improve wellness and efficiency.
Our crime scene unit boasts five investigators, who all graduated from the National Forensics Academy.
We continue to run a top-notch training unit that consistently provides about 75 hours of annual training to each officer, which is significantly more than required by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
Since I first took office in 2009, the Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $12.14 million in state and federal grants to provide better services to the citizens of Lancaster County.
Jail and facility improvements
We are in the process of planning a much-needed new detention facility that will serve the county for many years to come.
We have implemented video conferencing in the detention center to reduce the burden of inmate transports and improve safety.
We have contracted with our health-care provider to expand care for inmates in the detention center with mental-health needs.
We are planning an expansion of our evidence storage facility that will be adequate for our evidence storage needs for many years to come.
Better technology
Using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, we have upgraded our body-worn and in-car camera systems to an efficient cloud-based system that keeps deputies in the field, while providing a reliable system to capture, catalog and store invaluable footage.
We have continued to search for and acquire new technology to improve our efficiency and the services we offer to the community. Some of the most recent advances include Toughbooks in all patrol cars, mapping and tracking software, cell phone extraction and storage software, a body scanner in the detention center, Flock surveillance cameras, personnel tracking software, an anonymous crime tip program, a public notification system and Freedom of Information Act management software.
We have acquired drone technology and created a drone unit.
We worked with the state to design and procure an armored rescue vehicle manufactured by Lenco.
Outstanding team
These achievements are the result of an outstanding team at the Sheriff’s Office, who have earned our appreciation. I’d also like to point out that our extended “team” is invaluable in supporting our mission and includes:
• Our federal, state and local elected officials, including Lancaster County Council, who have supported our funding requests and have advocated for legislation to help support our mission.
• Other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
• Community businesses and organizations, who have stepped up to provide support for various projects and needs at the Sheriff’s Office.
• Private citizens who show their support and concern in so many ways, both large and small.
Combined, these efforts are responsible for making sure the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office can continue to keep our county safe, while planning and carrying out efforts that will ensure we can meet the challenges that lie ahead. Our recent achievements just set the stage for what’s to come. I will discuss this in my next update as I lay out our vision for what’s ahead.