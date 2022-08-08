KERSHAW — Andrew Jackson High School has turned to one of its own to guide the Lady Volunteers basketball program.
Steven Fair, a 1990 graduate of the Lancaster County Class AA school and former Vols two-sport athlete, is the new AJ girls basketball coach.
Fair has a solid link to the AJ athletic program, having served as a Vols’ boys basketball assistant coach under Danny Wright the last six seasons.
Prior to that, he was the boys basketball coach at AJ Middle School for two seasons.
Before returning to his prep alma mater, Fair was an assistant coach for nine years at Lewisville High School, a Class A school in Chester County.
During his Vols’ athletic career, Fair played three seasons of basketball and three years of baseball.
Fair takes over the AJ girls hoops program following the departure of Derek Vick.
Vick, also an AJ graduate and former Vols athlete, served as the Lady Vols girls basketball coach last season after working as an assistant with the girls basketball program.
The 2021-22 Lady Vols went 23-4 and won the region title for the third straight season. The AJ girls also won the Class AA Lower State championship and finished as the state runner-up to Class AA state power Christ Church Episcopal School of Greenville last season.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the AJ Lady Volunteers basketball program,” Fair said. “I give thanks to God for the opportunity. I’ve had some other chances to be a head coach, but I felt God has a plan for me and this is the one.”
Fair, 50, said he understands the high expectations of the Lady Vols on the hardwood.
“The coaches before me have put this program in a good place and I know we will have to work hard to continue the outstanding tradition of AJ girls basketball,” he said.
AJ, which lost four seniors to graduation off the 2021-22 team, returns three starters, including Lady Vols star Tamia Watkins, a Class AA all-state selection and two-time Lancaster County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“We will build on what’s there and work with our younger girls, so they can be a key part of our team,” Fair said. “We will look to play at a quicker pace and be more athletic.”
Fair, who will be assisted by Talmage Brevard, is a SPED teacher for special needs students at Kershaw Elementary School.
Vols athletic director Jimbo Barton said he’s confident Fair will continue the AJ girls’ basketball success.
“This is Steven’s first varsity head coaching job, so I’m happy for him to have this opportunity. I feel he’s ready to take over this program,” Barton said. “Steven is all in and committed to the girls basketball program.
“I feel he will do well and put in the work to lead our program into the future and have success. He is ready to make the transition from coaching boys basketball to girls basketball. I know our girls have been working in the weight room this summer to be prepared for the upcoming season.”
Fair comes from an athletic family. His brother Alex, a former Vols sports star, is the boys basketball coach at Great Falls High School in Chester County. His sister Stesha was a standout girls basketball player at AJHS.