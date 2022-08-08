Fair and player

Steven Fair has been named the Andrew Jackson High School Lady Volunteers girls basketball head coach. He has been a varsity boys basketball assistant for the last six seasons at the Lancaster County Class AA high school.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News/

KERSHAW — Andrew Jackson High School has turned to one of its own to guide the Lady Volunteers basketball program.

Steven Fair, a 1990 graduate of the Lancaster County Class AA school and former Vols two-sport athlete, is the new AJ girls basketball coach.

