LANNWS-02-11-23 SUPER BOWL SAFETY

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to encourage everybody to be safe this Sunday while gathering with family and friends to watch the Super Bowl.

In 2020, 11,654 people were killed in alcohol impaired automobile wrecks. The cost of impaired-driving crashes is estimated at $44 billion each year in the United States. Drunk driving can be life-altering for the offender and victims of accidents. People are seriously hurt and killed, and drunk drivers go to prison.

