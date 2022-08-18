Each football game brings a standout athlete from each local team, no matter the results.
And now those athletes will go head-to-head against each other on a weekly basis with Lancaster County residents making the decision on who is the best.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Each football game brings a standout athlete from each local team, no matter the results.
And now those athletes will go head-to-head against each other on a weekly basis with Lancaster County residents making the decision on who is the best.
Starting next week, The Lancaster News will kick off its Football Player of the Week online poll, sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken, with one athlete representing each high school facing off for the honor.
For example, a player will be picked based on their performance in this week’s football games from Lancaster, Buford and Indian Land to represent that school in the online contest. Andrew Jackson has a bye this week, so it won’t be in the poll until after its Aug. 26 season opener.
Voting for the Player of the Week will start at noon Monday after the game, with the names of the top players listed in the poll on the right side of the web page at www.thelancasternews.com. Fans can go to the online poll and vote.
Polls close at 8 a.m. Friday of each week, and the winner will be announced in the paper that weekend.
The online contest will continue throughout the football season.
The weekly winner will be get an eight-piece meal from Kentucky Fried Chicken and will be entered into the Player of the Year contest at the end of the season.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.