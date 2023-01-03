Farm Bureau Insurance agents and County Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities facing financial or medical hardships by donating more than $46,000 through Farm Bureau Cares.
The program was started in 2015 with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. The insurance company matches donations made by each local office to assist a local charity or individual in need over the holidays. Each local office decides how to best put their Farm Bureau Cares donation to work in their community. With first-hand knowledge of personal situations and needs in their communities, agents and staff in the local offices have given generously to the program.
“As an insurance company, we are here when people need us most and the Farm Bureau Cares program is no exception,” said Lee Wilkins, vice president of sales.
While many Farm Bureau Insurance offices selected an individual or family to assist with their Farm Bureau Cares donations, other offices opted to support local charities. Charities that received a donation included: Cancer for Kids Fundraiser, Child Abuse Prevention Association, Clarendon Hall Meri Fund, Creative Church Food Ministry, Darlington Community Foundation, First Steps, Helping Hands, Hope in Lancaster, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Kershaw County Safe Kids Coalition, Kings Court Afterschool Program, Set Free Alliance,
The Cooperative Ministry, The Samaritan House, Turbeville Children’s Home, United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County, United Ministries of Clinton, Upstate Backpack Blessings, Winwood Farm for Boys and the Women’s Enrichment Center, along with many more.
“Farm Bureau Cares upholds our company’s core values of supporting our members and communities,” Wilkins said. “We are proud to support local charities and individuals in need across the state each year and would like to thank all of the offices that participated in 2022’s Farm Bureau Cares holiday outreach program.”