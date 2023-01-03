Farm Bureau Insurance agents and County Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities facing financial or medical hardships by donating more than $46,000 through Farm Bureau Cares.

The program was started in 2015 with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. The insurance company matches donations made by each local office to assist a local charity or individual in need over the holidays. Each local office decides how to best put their Farm Bureau Cares donation to work in their community. With first-hand knowledge of personal situations and needs in their communities, agents and staff in the local offices have given generously to the program.

Trending Videos