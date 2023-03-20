With temperatures dropping into the low 20s and 30s the last two weeks, farmers like Stuart Graham at The Ivy Place in Van Wyck are scrambling to salvage their crops.
“Basically, we've got about 4,000 blueberries in the ground,” Graham said. “They are more like shrubs, so they're bigger plants.”
He said with the warmer temperatures in February, several blueberry plants were in full bloom, but the blossoms died in the freezing March temperatures.
“We’ve never seen so many blooms on the blueberries,” Graham said. “They were in full bloom and they got absolutely damaged.”
“We would normally consider blueberries to be the safest, most stable crop that we do because they're very hardy and, typically in the past, they've not been hurt by the cold,” he said.
The Ivy Place was able to salvage its strawberry plants, using row covers.
Row covers are a flexible material, either fabric or plastic sheeting, that are placed over crops to protect them from the elements. They can act as a windbreak, and can also protect plants from insects and cold temperatures.
“We actually covered them with two layers of row covers,” Graham said. “The strawberries are looking OK...they didn't have much damage. Even though this morning (March 16), it was 25 degrees in our field, which we didn't anticipate.”
The Ivy Place usually sees its peak strawberry season from the beginning to middle of April. Graham and his team started picking strawberries this week, and will open to the public March 29.
The blueberries will be ripe in June. Graham predicts the recent cold conditions caused at least a 50% crop loss, but it could be as high as 80%.
The Ivy Place is the only Lancaster County farm that grow blueberries, and Graham said it has been difficult the last few years as the farm is subject to harsher weather patterns due to the proximity to the Catawba River.
“On a clear night, it's like 3 degrees, even 4 degrees colder in that field and in the surrounding area,” Graham said.
The Ivy Place grows strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes and cut flowers. The farm is about 33 acres, but only 8 acres are actively used for farming. The Ivy Place is open to the public for berry picking and sales, as well as for private weddings and other events.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day once the crops are ready.