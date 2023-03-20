LANNWS-03-22-23 IVY PLACE FREEZE 1

The Ivy Place put down row covers to protect its strawberry plants from recent freezing temperatures.

 Stuart Graham

With temperatures dropping into the low 20s and 30s the last two weeks, farmers like Stuart Graham at The Ivy Place in Van Wyck are scrambling to salvage their crops.

“Basically, we've got about 4,000 blueberries in the ground,” Graham said. “They are more like shrubs, so they're bigger plants.”

Trending Videos