September is Suicide Prevention Month. There are an average of 132 suicides in the United States every day. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Welcome 2 CHARLIT fashion show and expo will address this mental health crisis with a fundraiser for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
For the second time in two years, Nadia McQueen is funding a charity that is important to her. Last year’s show raised funds for domestic violence. This year, the focus is on suicide prevention.
McQueen is a celebrity stylist who has worked with Nike, Fendi, Vh1 tv and other well-known corporations. Besides her passion for raising money for charitable organizations, she is also interested in bringing awareness to the growing sophistication in the fashion industry in the Carolinas. She has three to four shows a year teaching models how to walk the runway.
The Welcome 2 CHARLIT event will be a fashion show, expo and mental health fundraiser. About 30 models from North and South Carolina will walk the runway in clothing by seven designers from the Carolinas, Raleigh and New York.
There will be live music, designer tables and a food truck.
Saturday’s event will be hosted by Raven Saunders, silver medalist in shot put in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Saunders experienced some mental health issues over the death of her mother.
Another speaker is Kelvin Seabrooks, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the 1980 Olympic trials. He is in the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame, an IBF World Champion and was ESPN Fighter of the Decade. His interests are in leading kids on the right track to enhancing their abilities and skills.
Elizabeth Dahnke, owner of Sweet Southern Java in Chester, will speak about her personal experience with the suicide of a family member. Her message is to reach out for help and not try to go it alone.
“We live in a world of hurting people,” Dahnke said. “People who remain silent through their battle.”
Dahnke puts this reminder on every bag of her whole bean coffee: “Having a rough day? Place your hand over your heart, can you feel that? That’s called purpose. You’re here for a reason, so don’t ever give up! National Suicide Prevention Life Line 1-800-273-TALK.”
Dahnke’s son, Jeremiah, will be one of the models Saturday, along with Autumn Moore, also of Chester.
Lancaster model Auvanette Tolbert is the spokesperson for the event. Although she will not be walking the runway Saturday, she is passionate about women learning to use “no” as an answer. Tolbert has strong opinions about women who are perceived to be fine all the time. She says setting boundaries and self-awareness checks are key to maintaining mental health.
“It’s OK to not be OK,” Tolbert said.