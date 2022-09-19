September is Suicide Prevention Month. There are an average of 132 suicides in the United States every day. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Welcome 2 CHARLIT fashion show and expo will address this mental health crisis with a fundraiser for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

For the second time in two years, Nadia McQueen is funding a charity that is important to her. Last year’s show raised funds for domestic violence. This year, the focus is on suicide prevention.

