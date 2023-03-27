Surely when you turn 95 years “young,” you would expect a party.
Longtime Indian Land resident Ginger Stufft’s church, where she is one of its first members, found a unique way to celebrate her special birthday, by honoring one of her passions — literacy.
Crossroads Lutheran Church, with only 60 families in its Indian Land congregation, bought new books to give to students at Brooklyn Springs Elementary School in Lancaster with the help of its media specialist, Bekah Turbeville.
In hopes of giving every child in three classrooms a book of their own, in honor of Ginger, the box for collecting new books, like the Bible parable of the loaves and fishes, overflowed.
A stunning 458 new books were donated, enough for every child in the whole school to receive a new book with many left over.
The students all wrote thank-you cards, which were shared at Ginger’s potluck luncheon celebration after the morning service Jan. 29.
Ginger’s other passion is fibers, and she has a loom in her home. She helped form the Crossroads church group Slipped Stitches, where she taught crochet and knitting monthly. Ginger always sat in the back row on Sunday mornings and would “fix” the ongoing projects from that group. They continue to make hats, mittens, scarves and shawls to be given to anyone in need.
Happy 95th birthday, dear Ginger, and thank you for continuing to share your gifts with the community in incredible ways, and proving you’re never too “young” to be a blessing.