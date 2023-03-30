LANNWS-04-01-23 EASTER BASH

Ella Gleaton gets her face painted at the 2022 Rosie’s Easter Bash at the American Legion Post 31 in Lancaster. This year's event is April 8.

 Eric Rowell

Get your baskets ready for Lancaster’s annual Rosie’s Easter Egg Hunt next Saturday.

The city will host the free hunt, featuring more than 6,000 eggs filled with candy and toys, at 10 a.m. April 8 on the lawn at American Legion Post 31 at 823 S. Main St., Lancaster.

