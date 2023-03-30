Get your baskets ready for Lancaster’s annual Rosie’s Easter Egg Hunt next Saturday.
The city will host the free hunt, featuring more than 6,000 eggs filled with candy and toys, at 10 a.m. April 8 on the lawn at American Legion Post 31 at 823 S. Main St., Lancaster.
Youth ages 12 and under from all around are invited to participate in separate egg hunts at different times divided by age group.
The first hunt for children ages 4 and under begins at 10:30 a.m. The second hunt for ages 5 to 8 will begin at 11 a.m. The final hunt for children ages 9 to 12 will begin at 11:30 a.m. Golden eggs filled with special prizes will be scattered equally throughout each hunt.
Children are asked to bring their own baskets as a limited number of collection bags for eggs will be available for those in need.
Families can also enjoy food vendors, music, face painting and other family-friendly activities. Rosie, the city’s mascot, and Peter, the Easter Bunny, will make a special appearance and be available for photos.
Lancaster native Lisa Roddey, the city’s events and promotions manager, is egg-cited to plan her first Rosie’s Easter Egg Hunt.
“Watching the children have fun is what matters! This event is one of the many events that city of Lancaster employees enjoy putting on as we get to engage and have fun with the community,” she said. “We also like to see the competitive side of the children while they hunt for the golden eggs!”
Please note the following tips to help make this free community event enjoyable for all:
• Parking is available at the American Legion; however, the American Legion is walkable from many Lancaster neighborhoods and downtown.
• Parents or guardians should supervise their children during the event.
• Pushing, shoving or knocking down participants will not be tolerated. Any instances will result in immediate removal of the egg hunt.