As Easter rolls around each year, the stores are overrun with plastic eggs and Easter basket goodies. You can get all flavors of chocolate bunnies, candy eggs and my childhood favorite – Peeps! These sugar-covered marshmallow puffs come in different shapes, sizes and flavors, just like human “peeps.”

I’ve had many different kinds of peeps contribute and invest in my life through friendship, education, mentoring and coaching.

Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life or find her on Instagram, Tiktok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.

Trending Videos