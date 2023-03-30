As Easter rolls around each year, the stores are overrun with plastic eggs and Easter basket goodies. You can get all flavors of chocolate bunnies, candy eggs and my childhood favorite – Peeps! These sugar-covered marshmallow puffs come in different shapes, sizes and flavors, just like human “peeps.”
I’ve had many different kinds of peeps contribute and invest in my life through friendship, education, mentoring and coaching.
But in 1997, I met the most annoying peep I’ve ever met, and she changed my life.
I was living in Clarksville, Tenn., at the time and had a “Mommy & Me” day planned with my 4-year-old son. The local indoor pool had free admission that day, so we were going to have some fun!
But as soon as I got there, this loud lady locked onto me. She was also there with her son and apparently decided we were going to hang out like old friends.
I did my best to only give short or one-word answers to all her personal questions. Yes, I lived in town. No, this was my first time coming here. Then she stopped asking me questions and shifted to telling me all about her life, in excruciatingly great detail.
The more she talked, the more aggravated I became. I had to hear all about how she’d applied to school at the local college and got accepted. I had to hear the painstaking steps she took to apply for financial aid and how much she qualified for.
When I say she went into detail, I mean she even described how to get to the offices, what the buildings looked like, what the forms looked like and who I should ask for.
All the while, our kids are splashing around us and I kept trying to focus and play with my son, inching away from her as I swirled him around in the water. But she’d just follow me along to my new spot.
I even got out of the pool and took a snack break. She came with me on that, too.
By now, my blood was boiling and I had finally had enough. I made up some excuse to pack up and go home. She wouldn’t let me leave without giving me her number; this was before cell phones.
As soon as I got home, I threw her number in the trash. I was in a foul mood. How could I let this ridiculous woman ruin my “Mommy & Me” pool date?
All the useless things she said kept going through my head. So I booted up the old desktop and dialed in through AOL to the internet (you remember that old dial tone and static as it connected).
I just knew she’d made all that stuff up – there was no way it was that easy to apply to college and pay for it with financial aid.
I’d written off my dream of attending college a long time ago when I became a mother at 18. I had accepted my fate as a young, broke mom, and hearing her incessant talk about her college experience just opened up my old wounds and ground the salt right in.
I started looking up all the things she said just to prove to myself how wrong and full of bad information she was.
Needless to say, by the end of the week, I was enrolled in college for the upcoming fall semester at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. Everything she’d said was true. Her excruciating detail saved me an incredible amount of frustration as I navigated forms, offices and applications with her step-by-step instructions.
Almost 30 years and two degrees later, as I look back on my encounter with this loud lady, I am reminded of Romans 8:28; “And we know that God works all things together for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose.”
God uses everything for the good, even this annoying lady peep. She was a real-life data download of all the essential information I needed to get my life back on track.
While I have no way of ever finding her, I wish I could tell her thank you for being loud and persistent – it changed my life.
Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life or find her on Instagram, Tiktok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.