Choirs singing. Monks chanting. The reading of religious texts. These are religious sounds. But so too are the creaking of church pews and the clanking of pots during the preparation of a communal meal.

“Sounds of Religion” is a Smithsonian poster exhibition that explores how rituals and gatherings of religious communities create a complex soundtrack of religions in America that teaches how people behave, how they’re different and how they’re alike. The posters will be on view at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center starting Tuesday, April 4, through Friday, March 31, 2024.

