Choirs singing. Monks chanting. The reading of religious texts. These are religious sounds. But so too are the creaking of church pews and the clanking of pots during the preparation of a communal meal.
“Sounds of Religion” is a Smithsonian poster exhibition that explores how rituals and gatherings of religious communities create a complex soundtrack of religions in America that teaches how people behave, how they’re different and how they’re alike. The posters will be on view at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center starting Tuesday, April 4, through Friday, March 31, 2024.
“Sounds of Religion” is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling¬ Exhibition Service in cooperation with the American Religious Sounds Project of The Ohio State University and Michi¬gan State University and made possible throug¬h the ¬generous support of The Henry Luce Foundation.
Through the 12 posters, the exhibition examines what religious sound is, how it can define a community, and where it can be found –from houses of worship and the home to public spaces and in acts of protest. The exhibit also looks at how the sound of religion can be affected by events like COVID-19. Viewers are invited to listen for sounds that have religious content, religious context or can be heard in religious communities, and to think about how religion permeates the everyday experiences of American life.
Since 2014, students and faculty in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and elsewhere have worked together to document the sounds of local religious life. The poster exhibition features recordings and images collected during their work. Through QR codes on the posters, viewers can listen to eight contemporary recordings that serve as an audio portrait of the rich and dynamic differences that make religious life in the U.S. unique.
Americans practice a lot of different religions – Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Wicca, Native American traditions, New Age traditions and many more. Every tradition creates its own unique blend of music, prayer, voices and silence, which together help define the beliefs and practices shared by the members of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other places of spiritual devotion. The sounds of faith make some feel they belong, yet they may cause others to feel excluded. The American Religious Sounds Project suggests that listening for the sound of religions in America can help people understand the country more deeply and provides insight into religion itself.
“Sounds of Religion” is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations.
The American Religious Sounds Project (ARSP) is a collaborative research initiative co-directed by Michigan State University Religious Studies Professor Amy DeRogatis and Ohio State University Comparative Studies Professor Isaac Weiner. It offers resources for documenting and interpreting the diversity of American religious life through newly produced field recordings, interviews, oral histories and related materials. Visit religioussounds.osu.edu for more information.
Housed in a 15,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, with 6,500 square feet of exhibit and gallery space bringing together art, archaeology, archives, folklore, history and language, the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster, is a comprehensive site for the study of South Carolina’s Native American peoples, their histories and their cultures.
The center regularly hosts exhibits and programs highlighting the traditions of South Carolina’s Indigenous peoples, including annual art and craft festivals, Artist-in-Residence programs, and the monthly W. Brent Burgin Lunch and Learn Lecture Series. Center admission and programming are free and open to the public.