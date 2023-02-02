The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center has broadened its offerings of music and intellectual musings to include poetry and visual art.
On Saturday afternoon, Jan. 21, poets and painters gathered at the local venue to share their work and celebrate the launch of the 2022 “Kakalak” anthology.
The collection of art and poetry is published by the online Moonshine Review Press based in Harrisburg, N.C. An annual contest is held to attract the best poetry and art to be featured in the anthology. Three editors and judges choose what will be published.
One of the judges is Lancaster resident, Kimberly Blum-Hyclak, who suggested the gathering be held at the Cultural Arts Center, marking the first time the event has been held outside the Charlotte area.
“This was the inaugural literary event for the CAC,” Blum-Hyclak said.
“Everyone in attendance was awed by the space, and meshing it with the poetry and art of ‘Kakalak 2022’ was a perfect pairing,” Blum-Hyclak said.
Contributors came from Rock Hill, Heath Springs, Columbia, Aiken and the greater Charlotte area.
“The addition of literary events like the ‘Kakalak’ poetry reading is a further step toward realization of our dream of what the CAC can mean for Lancaster. We want this space to be used intensively to advance the cultural life of our community and the entire region,” said CAC concerts and lectures organizer John Craig. “This a great location for book launches, readings and other literary events.”
More than 600 poems and almost 200 pieces of art were submitted for the 2022 collection. The editors chose 130 poems and about 30 pieces of art to be printed in the anthology. From those, they selected first, second and third places and three honorable mentions for poetry and art. No local winners were named this year.
Nearly 20 poets and artists shared their art at the event. In a safe, sacred space that was once a church, they bravely read from their work — baring their hearts and deepest truths — too private to be casually shared and often too painful for routine conversation.
Local talent
Three local residents shared their work at the event. Richard Band and Katie Bowers shared their poetry and Brittany Taylor-Driggers shared an artwork.
Band, former director of the Lancaster County Library, read his poem “On Tom Sawyer’s First Sight of Becky Thatcher.”
Heath Springs resident Bowers read some of her poetry. She is a high school English teacher for S.C. Connections Academy, an online public charter school. Her first published work was in the 2019 “Kakalak” anthology.
Since then, she has had 35 poems printed in various periodicals. This past winter, she wrote a poem for a local business, White Blossom Coffee Co. The local coffee roaster featured the poem on the bag of one of their winter blends.
Bowers said she enjoyed being among fellow poets in the CAC.
“I was astounded at how beautiful it was. It was a truly breathtaking location,” she said. “Overall, it was a great experience to be around other poets, locally and from surrounding areas.”
Band and Bowers’ poems are published in this year’s “Kakalak” anthology,” along with USCL assistant art professor Taylor-Driggers’ artwork.
Taylor-Driggers’ ”Day by the Ocean” is a mixed-media collage of digitally manipulated photographs, drawing and watercolor on paper.
“This work explores the idea of memory, motherhood, children, place and identity, along with the emotions that come with examining these topics as a parent or caregiver,” Taylor-Driggers said. “The writing along the bottom is obscure and mostly unreadable, but symbolizes comments from others and the hidden story of that image.”
The anthology
The annual collection is in its 15th year and originally featured only poets and artists of the Carolinas, as its name suggests. According to colloquial usage, “Kakalak” is a term of endearment for the Carolinas. The publication now accepts work from anyone, regardless of residency. “Kakalak’s” mission is “to reflect how poets have always been voices for the big issues: social justice, faith and spirituality, the environment and nature, family and sense of place.”
The poems and art also shed light on racism and poverty and show readers that home can be “as close as the hollers of Appalachia or as far away as Tanzania.”
“Kakalak” is published by Moonshine Review Press. For more information or to buy “Kakalak 2022” ($16.50), visit www.moonshinereview.com.