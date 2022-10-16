Fall fun heats up Saturday, Oct. 22, with the fourth annual Carolinas Chili Championship.
The International Chili Society-sanctioned event will host more than 50 chili cook teams from across the region looking to qualify for the World Championship Chili Cook-off and competing for more than $5,000 in prizes.
“The Chili Championship is a great way to connect in a fun environment and most of all, it’s a good time,” said event director Jessica Threatt.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with public tasting starting at noon.
New this year is a youth division (up to age 18) with the winner qualifying for the World Chili Cook-off in Myrtle Beach later this year.
Sanctioned categories include red chili, chili verde (green), homestyle chili and salsa.
An open “anything goes” category—the Carolinas Championship—is also available for individuals, charities and commercial businesses from both Carolinas.
In addition to category winners, prizes will be awarded for people’s choice and showmanship including costumes, crowd engagement and creativity.
The event will be held at McClancy Corporate Headquarters, 8746 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, with parking available at CrossRidge next door. Handicapped and motorcycle parking only at the site. No pets allowed.
There is no entry fee for the event, but tasting tickets are available for five for $10, 10 for $20 or $2 per ticket.
Proceeds from the event support local charitable organizations, schools and groups within Indian Land.
Food trucks such as Lil’ Orbits Donuts and More, Waxhaw Kettle Corn Co., Funnel Cakes by Pam, and Abbott’s Custard will also be on site. Tap-It Crafts on Draft will offer Lore Brewing Co. beverages for sale.
Musical guests include the Randy Lucas Trio, Carolina Honey and Greg Parrish Band.
Winners of last year’s event included Donald Perry for Traditional Red, John Blackwell for Homestyle; Barb Farkas for Chile Verde and Jennifer Violette for Salsa.
In the Open Division, Emily Violette (age 9), Fab Fours and Dylan Violette (age 8) took top honors.
Both the people’s choice and showmanship awards went to Vic Werany.