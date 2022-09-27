Keep Lancaster County Beautiful is hosting a countywide, roadside litter cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 8. KLCB Board members will be located throughout the county assisting volunteers in this effort to reveal Lancaster County’s natural beauty.
Volunteers will begin at 9 a.m. and work for one to three hours. Any amount of time is greatly appreciated and will make a big difference. Bags, grabbers, gloves and safety vests will be supplied. Volunteers can meet at any of the following locations:
• District 3 — Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster; captain: Jason Truesdale
• District 4 — Builders Supply Company, 501 South French St, Lancaster; captain: Greg Gregory
• District 5 — 759 W. Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster; captains: Dale Sullivan and Ann Ferguson.
• District 6 — Intersection of Flat Rock and Kershaw Country Club roads, Kershaw; captains: Mark Strickland and Cherie Ellis
• District 7 — Crossroads Lutheran Church, 8523 Henry Harris Road, Indian Land; captains: Clare McConaughay and Steve Fleming
KLCB Coordinator Mandy Catoe is encouraging Adopt-A-Highway groups to clean their roads that day to make a greater impact. KCLB is hopeful that businesses and homeowners will join in and clean their strips of land along the roadways. Together, we can make a huge difference.
“Volunteers came together for our spring and summer cleanups earlier this year,” Catoe said. “We had 220 volunteers for those two events. They picked up 575 bags of roadside garbage, along with dozens of tires and car parts.”
KLCB Board Chair Greg Gregory hopes the community embraces the opportunity and energy from the past two cleanups.
“We’ve got a great group of volunteers who are making a difference cleaning up our roadsides throughout Lancaster County,” Gregory said. “Now we need more of them to assist with what we hope will be our biggest effort to date.”
Gregory will be in the ditches alongside District 4 volunteers and is extending this opportunity for service.
“Please consider giving an hour or two back to our county to tidy it up as we head into fall and winter,” he said.
Paper forms will be available at each location for those who do not sign up online.
KLCB will also be helping with the Catawba Riversweep event Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lindsay Pettus Greenway and will be hosting a tent at Pints & Paws at Benford Brewery from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. Nov. 5.
Follow KLCB’s Facebook page for updates and announcements.