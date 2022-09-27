KLCB CLEANUP LOGO

Keep Lancaster County Beautiful is hosting a countywide, roadside litter cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 8. KLCB Board members will be located throughout the county assisting volunteers in this effort to reveal Lancaster County’s natural beauty.

Volunteers will begin at 9 a.m. and work for one to three hours. Any amount of time is greatly appreciated and will make a big difference. Bags, grabbers, gloves and safety vests will be supplied. Volunteers can meet at any of the following locations:

