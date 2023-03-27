LANNWS-03-29-23 JW PROGRAM Joyce and Cleveland Robinson

Joyce and Cleveland Robinson of Lancaster are looking forward to attending the upcoming special program,“You Can Face the Future With Confidence!”

 Jehovah’s Witnesses

In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States.

According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

