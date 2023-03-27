In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States.
According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”
Against this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at the Lancaster Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1978 Great Falls Highway, with a videoconferencing option available.
“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”
Cleveland and Joyce Robinson moved to Lancaster at the beginning of 2022 in order to be closer to family in their twilight years. This last decade has been filled with one health challenge after another for them, however they turned to a reliable source to help them keep a positive outlook.
“The longer I studied the Bible, the more the Scriptures brought me hope and comfort,” Joyce said.
Knowing that “whatever we go through now is just temporary” helps Cleveland endure his current trials.
They both are looking forward to attending the upcoming special program, and view it as an additional means to help them remain optimistic about the future.
The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April.
The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, also at the Lancaster Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1978 Great Falls Highway.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. More information on these events is available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.