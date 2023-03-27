LANNWS-03-29-23 CUP 101

Melanie Knight, second from left in pink floral dress, enjoys tailgating at The Carolina Cup with friends.

 Melanie Knight

Around here, The Carolina Cup in Camden kicks off the spring season. If you’ve never been, it’s basically a preppy tailgate party and if you’re lucky, you just might see a horse!

I’ve been as a college student, but it’s a different game as an adult.

Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life or find her on Instagram, Tiktok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.

